Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $11.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.74. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $11.74 per share.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $340.51 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

