FY2024 EPS Estimates for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ReWalk Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 159.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

Shares of LFWD opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

