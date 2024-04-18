Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Bread Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

BFH opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

