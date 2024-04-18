Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

