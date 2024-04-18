Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,700 ($95.85) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.18) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.94) to GBX 5,900 ($73.45) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,442.50 ($80.20).
View Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.54) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,945.01%.
Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group
In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($64.93), for a total transaction of £205,458.24 ($255,767.76). Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.