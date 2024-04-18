Deltic Energy’s (DELT) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

LON DELT opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.16. Deltic Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.55).

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Deltic Energy news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total value of £18,332.64 ($22,821.66). Corporate insiders own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.