Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $32.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.