Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.15.

Shares of TSLA opened at $155.45 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

