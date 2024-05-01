Alset (AEI) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alset to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Alset has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alset alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alset and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -266.86% -45.78% -38.81% Alset Competitors -137.50% 0.66% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $22.09 million -$58.95 million -0.09 Alset Competitors $1.43 billion $3.68 million 47.04

This table compares Alset and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alset’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alset. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Alset shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alset and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset Competitors 255 1217 1174 34 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Alset’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alset has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Alset rivals beat Alset on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Alset

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It also operates cafes which is located in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.