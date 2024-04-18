New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

