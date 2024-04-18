Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declines By 6.6%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,883 shares of company stock worth $40,395,135. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.