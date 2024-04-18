New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,223 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 230.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,588.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

