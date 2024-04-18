Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, April 19th.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Acme United Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. Acme United has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACU. TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

