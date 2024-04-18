Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 6,245.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

