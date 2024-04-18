New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

HOUS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $597.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

