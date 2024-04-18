DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in International Money Express by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Money Express by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Money Express by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $718.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. Analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

