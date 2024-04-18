Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KT by 381.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

