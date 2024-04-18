Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JELD-WEN

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.