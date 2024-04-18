Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 45,389 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,614,486.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,877,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,338,695.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,880,058.72.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90.

On Thursday, February 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $854,920.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $2,149,351.20.

On Friday, January 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

