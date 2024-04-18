GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 44,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTGet Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,870,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $32,230.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.
  • On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.
  • On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $165.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $34.96 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.26.

GigaCloud Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

