Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $293.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.83, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

