Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.
View Our Latest Analysis on MRNA
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.