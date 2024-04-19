26,664 Shares in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $9.83 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

