6,361 Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Acquired by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBK. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of OBK stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

