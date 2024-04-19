Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 2,502.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 0.1 %

VALE stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.