11,090 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

