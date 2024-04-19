Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 215.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.20% of Hasbro worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

