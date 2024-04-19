Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

