Canopy Growth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 41,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,147 call options.
Shares of CGC stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $722.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.39.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
