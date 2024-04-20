Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

