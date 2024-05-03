Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $98,610.00 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,600.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ASGN opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter worth about $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

