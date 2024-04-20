Investors Purchase High Volume of Wrap Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 626% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,180 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.44.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

