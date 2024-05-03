Reviewing GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GMO Payment Gateway and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMO Payment Gateway 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 4 5 0 2.56

Valuation and Earnings

Samsara has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.46%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than GMO Payment Gateway.

This table compares GMO Payment Gateway and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Samsara $937.39 million 21.62 -$286.73 million ($0.53) -69.47

GMO Payment Gateway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Profitability

This table compares GMO Payment Gateway and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A Samsara -30.59% -22.90% -12.81%

Summary

Samsara beats GMO Payment Gateway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services. It also provides global payment services; and early payment, GMO-PG remittance, guarantees, and transaction lending services. In addition, the company offers online advertising services consisting of administrative services for listing ads that use Yahoo! Promotional advertising, and Google AdWords; and administrative services for Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, etc. Further, it provides website analysis support, consulting, and other support services. GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Shibuya, Japan.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

