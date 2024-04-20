Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $144.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

