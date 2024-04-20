Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $99.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lantheus traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.22. Approximately 151,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,046,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

