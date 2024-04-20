New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $120,000 Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 686.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.