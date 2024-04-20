UBS Group Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,099.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of REGN opened at $896.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $953.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

