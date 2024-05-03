Signaturefd LLC Has $40,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 550.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

