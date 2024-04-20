Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,998,000.00 in Stock

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carronade Capital Management, sold 180,000 shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 814,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Onyx Acquisition Co. I
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onyx Acquisition Co. I
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.