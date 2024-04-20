Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $530.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after buying an additional 269,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 166,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

