Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.8 %

Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

