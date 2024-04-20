Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

