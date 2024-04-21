Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.3 %

RAMP stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.