Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,018 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.31% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 600,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.99 million, a PE ratio of -209.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,639.67%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

