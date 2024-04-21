Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.45% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

