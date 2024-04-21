Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 199,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after buying an additional 543,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $61.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

