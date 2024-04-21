TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to $79.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.7 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

