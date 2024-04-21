Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,110,000 after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 93.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Trading Down 2.9 %

YOU stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.54. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

