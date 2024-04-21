TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $834.34 million, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,292,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,554,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,259,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 272,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

