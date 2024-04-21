Robert W. Baird Boosts Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target to $215.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SSD opened at $184.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $111.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

